Bumsteers, a Perkins Road Overpass hamburger restaurant, has closed and will be replaced with a new concept being developed by Soji owner Chase Lyons.
Lyons is partnering with Bumsteers co-owner Chad Hughes to redevelop the space at 3109 Perkins. The new restaurant will open in the summer.
The concept for the new restaurant is still being finalized, but Lyons said it will fit in with his philosophy of serving “scratch-made cuisine with warm, sincere hospitality in a welcoming, neighborhood environment.”
The rooftop bar that was the signature of Bumsteers will remain. “That was one of the main draws,” Lyons said. “There’s a beautiful opportunity to do something with that rooftop bar, like serve cocktails upstairs and have something downstairs.”
Bumsteers opened in April 2019. Before that, the building had been home for Crispy Catch.