Seafood Gumbo at Roux 61
This gumbo is as dark as Nick Saban's heart, but it tastes like Ed Orgeron's accent.
It might not be for everybody. Every time I order it, the server gives the disclaimer "have you had our gumbo before?" But every time they do, I say "yes, and I want it again."
You won't find many flavors more intense than this conjuration of pitch-dark roux, potent spices and juicy seafood. Pair it with an Abita Amber and your taste buds are in South Louisiana heaven.
If dark gumbo's not your thing, other fare like crawfish etouffee and fried catfish are also excellent. But to me, this gumbo stands out, even in a town where it's competing with a hundred other restaurants — and a hundred thousand peoples' mamas.
Roux 61, 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge. Roux 61 is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and is closed on Sunday. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor)
Korean corn dogs at Tastea food truck
If you've never heard of Korean corn dogs before, then you're in for a treat. These sweet and creative twists on a classic corn dog transport your taste buds to state fair or ball game. The sugary coating adds a sweetness and crunch that I can only liken to a churro, but it's not overpowering. Tastea offers four corn dog options and four filling options, so there are choices for everyone, even vegetarians.
While I would have been satisfied with the serving size of one corn dog, I ordered two for variety. I chose the Tastea dog, which is a classic Korean corn dog "with a Tastea twist." I chose the 100% beef sausage filling for this classic option. I branched out for my second choice with a ramen dog, which is topped with crunch ramen and "mama's special seasoning." This one has a whole mozzarella filling.
The two other corn dog options and the tater tot side feature hot Cheeto powder for lovers of spice. The food truck also serves several combinations of bubble tea to round out your meal or snack. Just be prepared to wait in line because this new food truck attracts a bustling crowd, even right before closing.
Tastea food truck, 5531 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge.
The Tastea food truck is closed on Monday. It's open from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, assistant editor, digital)
Hamburger steak plate dinner at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar
Soulshine Kitchen & Bar hadn't even hosted their grand opening yet when I walked in for dinner this week, but they were ready with a robust menu of options. This brand new West Chimes Street restaurant specializes in home style cooking with 11 entrée options and 10 side options. Plus, of course, there are dessert options of "mom's Mississippi mud pie" and "pee wee's strawberry short cake." They even cater to a late night crowd with specialty cocktails and late food options like hot boxed wings and wasted nachos.
For $15 I ordered a hamburger steak with sides of mac and cheese and corn bread dressing. The hamburger steak was served on mashed potatoes and topped with gravy, mushrooms and roasted carrots. The perfectly cooked and tasty carrots were absolutely the cherry on top. The cornbread dressing, which came highly recommended by the server, was the star of the meal.
I'm not sure how much the menu or recipes might change once this new eatery officially launches and grows, but if this meal was just a "soft opening" then I'll definitely be back.
Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes Street.
Soulshine Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (Emma Discher, assistant editor, digital)