Seafood Gumbo at Roux 61

This gumbo is as dark as Nick Saban's heart, but it tastes like Ed Orgeron's accent.

It might not be for everybody. Every time I order it, the server gives the disclaimer "have you had our gumbo before?" But every time they do, I say "yes, and I want it again."

You won't find many flavors more intense than this conjuration of pitch-dark roux, potent spices and juicy seafood. Pair it with an Abita Amber and your taste buds are in South Louisiana heaven.

If dark gumbo's not your thing, other fare like crawfish etouffee and fried catfish are also excellent. But to me, this gumbo stands out, even in a town where it's competing with a hundred other restaurants — and a hundred thousand peoples' mamas.

Roux 61, 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge. Roux 61 is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and is closed on Sunday. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor)

Tastea bubble tea and Korean corndogs

The Tastea food truck on Jones Creek Road serves bubble tea and Korean corndogs. There are four corndog options and four filling options.

The Tastea dog (left) is a classic Korean corn dog with a Tastea twist. This one has a 100% beef sausage filling. The ramen dog (right) is topped with crunch ramen and "mama's special seasoning." This one has a whole mozzarella filling.

Korean corn dogs at Tastea food truck

If you've never heard of Korean corn dogs before, then you're in for a treat. These sweet and creative twists on a classic corn dog transport your taste buds to state fair or ball game. The sugary coating adds a sweetness and crunch that I can only liken to a churro, but it's not overpowering. Tastea offers four corn dog options and four filling options, so there are choices for everyone, even vegetarians.

While I would have been satisfied with the serving size of one corn dog, I ordered two for variety. I chose the Tastea dog, which is a classic Korean corn dog "with a Tastea twist." I chose the 100% beef sausage filling for this classic option. I branched out for my second choice with a ramen dog, which is topped with crunch ramen and "mama's special seasoning." This one has a whole mozzarella filling.

Tastea bubble tea and Korean corndogs

The Tastea food truck on Jones Creek Road serves bubble tea and Korean corndogs. This tea combined a mango green tea with rainbow jelly and strawberry pearls.

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

The two other corn dog options and the tater tot side feature hot Cheeto powder for lovers of spice. The food truck also serves several combinations of bubble tea to round out your meal or snack. Just be prepared to wait in line because this new food truck attracts a bustling crowd, even right before closing.

Tastea food truck, 5531 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge. 

The Tastea food truck is closed on Monday. It's open from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, assistant editor, digital)

Soulshine Kitchen & Bar

Soulshine Kitchen & Bar is a brand new eatery on West Chimes Street dishing out home-style meals. The hamburger steak is one of the 11 entrée options.

Hamburger steak plate dinner at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar

Soulshine Kitchen & Bar hadn't even hosted their grand opening yet when I walked in for dinner this week, but they were ready with a robust menu of options. This brand new West Chimes Street restaurant specializes in home style cooking with 11 entrée options and 10 side options. Plus, of course, there are dessert options of "mom's Mississippi mud pie" and "pee wee's strawberry short cake." They even cater to a late night crowd with specialty cocktails and late food options like hot boxed wings and wasted nachos.

Soulshine Kitchen & Bar

Soulshine Kitchen & Bar is a brand new eatery on West Chimes Street dishing out home-style meals. 

For $15 I ordered a hamburger steak with sides of mac and cheese and corn bread dressing. The hamburger steak was served on mashed potatoes and topped with gravy, mushrooms and roasted carrots. The perfectly cooked and tasty carrots were absolutely the cherry on top. The cornbread dressing, which came highly recommended by the server, was the star of the meal.

I'm not sure how much the menu or recipes might change once this new eatery officially launches and grows, but if this meal was just a "soft opening" then I'll definitely be back.

Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes Street.

Soulshine Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (Emma Discher, assistant editor, digital)

Can't decide what to eat? We've been documenting the best things we ate in Baton Rouge every week

Boucherie board, charbroiled pork banh mi and the Maui Wowie: Best things we ate this week
Boucherie board, charbroiled pork banh mi and the Maui Wowie: Best things we ate this week
Want to explore more of Baton Rouge? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.
Want to explore more of Baton Rouge? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.
The Queen's Tea, steak pho and pork schnitzel: Best things we ate this week
The Queen's Tea, steak pho and pork schnitzel: Best things we ate this week
Basil beef, short rib burnt ends and BLT: Best things we ate this week
Basil beef, short rib burnt ends and BLT: Best things we ate this week
Scallion pancakes, brisket birria taco and Bulgogi short rib: Best things we ate this week
Scallion pancakes, brisket birria taco and Bulgogi short rib: Best things we ate this week