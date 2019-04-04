Local chefs compete at Gourmet in the Garden
Chefs, mixologists and representatives from more than 25 local and regional businesses will take part in this year's Gourmet in the Garden at LSU AgCenter's Botanic Gardens. The event, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11, is hosted by the Louisiana Culinary Institute and will feature those chefs and mixologists competing for a people's choice award and other accolades.
Participants include students from LCI's culinary and baking programs; BRQ Seafood and Barbeque; Eliza; Soji; City Pork; Curbside; Juban's Creole Restaurant; Chow Yum Phat; Duvic's Martini Lounge; Southern Craft Brewing; and Bayou Rum.
Tickets are $60, available at gig2019.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the LCI Foundation and the Botanic Gardens. This is a 21 and older event.
Self-service taproom opening in Baton Rouge
Mid Tap, a self-service taproom, is set to open at Arlington Marketplace on Burbank Drive on April 26. The concept will feature 48 taps that customers, after checking in and filing a credit card with the business, can walk up to, sample and pour their own drinks.
Along with beer, Mid Tap will offer wines, ciders, kombucha, craft cocktails and nitro coffee. There will be a small plates and sharables menu with sliders, wings, charcuterie boards and appetizers.
Mid Tap is owned by Rick Patel and the business is using a system created by the company iPourIt. More information can be found at facebook.com/midtapbr.
Quick Bites
Plans for a Dat Dog in Arlington Marketplace have been canceled, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report. It would have been the first Baton Rouge location for the New Orleans-based restaurant, and two additional local spots had been planned. The Arlington Marketplace space will now be a Five Guys.
Prairieville barbecue restaurant Hannah Q Smokehouse is planning to open a location at 4808 Government St., the business announced on its Facebook page. Updates can be found at facebook.com/hannahqsmokehouse.
Sprouts Farmers Market said its first Louisiana store will open June 26 in the Rouzan mixed-use development off Perkins Road. Sprouts, an Arizona-based company, has more than 300 locations across the U.S. and sells fresh, organic products.
Upcoming events
If you're into drinking and wearing tights, a Heroes & Villains Pub Crawl will take place Saturday, April 6, in downtown Baton Rouge. The night will start at 7:30 p.m. at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and will pop into City Bar, Happy's Downtown, Boudreaux and Thibodeaux's and the Bengal Tap Room. Cosplay is encouraged. Tickets are $15 on eventbrite.com. Hosted by DIG Baton Rouge and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. facebook.com/digbatonrouge.
New Orleans' Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St.) is celebrating its third anniversary on Saturday, April 6, with food trucks, music, a bounce house and just a tiny bit of beer, including some special releases. The brewery is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. facebook.com/urbansouthbeer.
More than 20 local chefs and bakers will participate in the first Taste of PerPHection event on Sunday, April 7. The fundraising event will include The Sunny Side BR, Kaycee Eatery, Royal Taste of Jamaica, Sweet & Savory, and The Sweetest Magnolia Cake Boutique, among others. T-Ray the Violinist will perform and Ciara Sanders will be painting throughout the event. DJ Mario will also play music. Taste of PerPHection is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. Tickets are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will go to a scholarship fund. tasteofperphection.eventbrite.com.
