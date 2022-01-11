One customer said she eats the pickles on slices of bread spread with peanut butter. Another returned to buy a second jar after eating all the pickles in the first one on the drive home.

And yet another shared the tale of how a relative walked into his house and took his pickles when no one was home.

Those are just some of the stories collected by Alvin Ray Tanner while selling his Gonzales-based Alvin Ray's Bayou Best Pickles.

Tanner describes the taste as somewhere between dill and bread and butter, and he advises customers to shake the jar before opening to get the full flavor.

"It leans towards bread and butter but with a Cajun twist without the overbite," Tanner said. "They're sweet, they're tangy and they're crisp all at the same time. And my logo says to shake the jar, because the more you shake it, the better the taste."

For Tanner, each customer experience is unique.

"When people taste the pickles, it seems like everybody has their own version," Tanner said. "I've heard people say, 'They're just like grandma's pickles,' and I've heard one say, 'It's tastes like Christmas.' Christmas? That's interesting. It's a party in your mind."

That party started in 2014, when Tanner developed the recipe and started making spicy pickles, the first of three varieties in the Alvin Ray's Pickles collection.

These days, the pickles can be found in some 400 grocery stores in six states, including Rouse's, Matherne's and other local Associated Food Stores. Alvin Ray's also can be found in some restaurants and stores other than grocers.

Business is good — maybe too good.

"The problem now is keeping it on the shelves," Tanner said. "I keep getting calls that the pickles are flying off the shelves."

So, Tanner spends his week delivering cases of his pickles to different stores. On the weekends, he travels to food shows and rodeo circuits.

It's in those places where his business becomes about more than just pickles. There, he makes personal contact with people, "blessing" them with free samples and jars of Alvin Ray's and learning their stories. They return the blessing by forming friendships and spreading the word about Alvin Ray's Pickles at their local grocery stores.

"I do most of my marketing by word-of-mouth," Tanner said. "I found that this is the best way of getting the word out. If someone likes my pickles, I tell them to ask for them at their local grocery stores. I've found that talking face-to-face with people works better than anything."

Where To Go, What To Eat Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Word has definitely spread since Tanner began his pickle journey. He eventually moved the operation from his kitchen to the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, now the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, where he was advised to develop Alvin Ray's mild and hot varieties.

The business grew quickly, prompting Ray to move operations to a production plant. He doesn't pinpoint where the plant is, only that he uses local products in making the pickles.

"All I can say is that my company is based out of Gonzales," Tanner said. "And I'm on the road delivering everything."

And though he keeps parts of his business private, Tanner openly credits his faith in God to his success. That's where "blessing" customers fits into his operation. Tanner said he believes each jar he gives away is a blessing to the receiver. He also believes that God led him to develop the original recipe for his spicy pickles.

"I just bought the ingredients, and then I bought extra," Tanner said. "That's whenever I realized this is a good recipe for pickles. You normally have either dill or bread and butter, and I wanted to try to change that. I wanted something different. So whenever those ingredients came, came on me, and I couldn't shake it, I'm the kind of guy that would say, 'OK, God, what now?' I have to submit to authority. And then whenever I ended up in the kitchen, it just came over me. It's like, 'OK, I'm going to make pickles.'"

Tanner also was working a day job in maintenance with Ascension Parish Schools. He'd worked 20 years as a welder, then as a process manager before the school job.

"I loved working in maintenance," Tanner said. "I called it my retirement job, and I planned on staying there forever with the benefits and vacation it offered. It was so laid back. But then I created the recipe. Then they asked me to take a higher position."

Tanner knew he was at a crossroads.

"I had to decide between staying on my job in that security zone or getting out the boat and trying to walk on water and out on faith to start a business," he said. "Because at that time, I'd go to LSU when I'd leave work, and I'd be there until midnight producing pickles. So, do I quit my job? And do I just jump on in? That's pretty much what I did."

+5 Want the best homemade biscuits in the world? Frank's Restaurant says it makes them There are stories of the famous people who have dined at Frank's Restaurant, late country music superstar Charlie Daniels among them.

Tanner not only taught himself how to make what he considers the perfect pickle, he's also a self-taught businessman.

"I just did it my way," he said. "I think a lot of it had to with all the things that I've learned in my life. If they say, 'You need to go do this,' well, it seemed like I was always doing the opposite, and it worked better for me."

Tanner often is invited by organizations to talk about his business. He'll be speaking at LSU later in the spring.

"The first thing I tell them is not to think that their product is the best," he said. "It's not up to you, and you don't get a vote. It's the consumers' vote that counts, not yours. And if the consumer likes it, then it becomes the best, and that's where the blessing comes from."