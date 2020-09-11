That sizzle of tender meat on the grill gets us every time.
Steak loaded onto a skewer with lots of veggies is an easy meal that really comes pretty quickly.
Marinating the meat impart loads of flavor and tenderizes it so every bite is juicy.
When it comes to what vegetables to use, just clean out the fridge. We like bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini and yellow squash. But don't be afraid to thread a few chunks of pineapple or even potatoes (you'll want to boil them first).
If you're using wooden skewers, dunk them in a shallow pan of water while the meat is marinating so they won't burn on the grill.
Steak Kabobs
Marinade
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon black pepper
Kabobs
1½ pounds sirloin steak or sirloin tips, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon or whole-grain mustard
8 ounces mushrooms
1 red onion, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 onion layers each)
3 bell peppers (red, yellow and green) cut into 1-inch pieces
1 large zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 large yellow squash, cut into 1-inch pieces
Cherry tomatoes
1. In a medium bowl, mix marinade ingredients.
2. Put cubed meat in a large zip-top bag. Add marinade, reserving 1 tablespoon, to meat. Seal and massage to coat meat. Refrigerate for 1-6 hours.
3. Place cut vegetables in a large bowl and drizzle with reserved marinade.
4. Thread alternating pieces of meat and vegetables until the skewers are filled; aim for 4-5 pieces of steak on each skewer.
5. Heat grill to high; place kabobs directly over heat, then reduce heat to medium-high. Grill for 8-10 minutes, flipping every 2-3 minutes, until the meat is cooked medium-rare to medium and the vegetables start to char around the edges.
6. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.