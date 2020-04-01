TESTED RECIPE
Cajun Minestrone
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cups chicken broth
8 ounces tomato sauce
½ pound turnips, chopped
1 can red kidney beans, undrained
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into small pieces
8 cups mustard greens, chopped
8 ounces pasta, cooked
1. In a medium skillet, saute garlic and onion in olive oil over medium-high heat until onion is tender and translucent. Transfer to a slow cooker.
2. Pour in broth. Stir in tomato sauce, turnips and kidney beans.
3. Add smoked sausage to slow cooker.
4. Turn slow cooker to HIGH and top mixture with mustard greens and carefully stir them in. Cook for 4 hours.
6. Just before serving, stir in cooked pasta.
TESTED RECIPE
Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 prepared 9-inch single pie crust
¼ cup butter
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 pint shiitake mushrooms, chopped
1 bunch fresh spinach
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 eggs, beaten
¾ cup milk
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Press prepared pie crust into a greased tart pan or a 9-inch pie plate.
2. Bake the crust about 8 minutes or until lightly browned.
3. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
4. Add onions, garlic and mushrooms. Saute for about 5 minutes or until onions are tender and translucent.
5. Stir in spinach until wilted, about 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in mozzarella cheese until melted.
6. Spread spinach and mushroom mixture into pie crust.
7. In a mixing bowl, beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. Pour egg mixture gently over spinach filling.
8. Bake 30 minutes or until quiche has set. Allow quiche to cool for 5 minutes before serving.