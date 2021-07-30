- The Hammond Art Guild is celebrating its 59th anniversary with a new exhibition opening with an Aug. 6 reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. During the free reception, those attending can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” and buy chances ($1 each) in an art raffle. At 5 p.m. Aug. 12, the award recipients will give brief presentations on their works. The show, which features artwork from both guild and nonguild artists, will run through Sept. 3. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, visit hammondarts.org.
- Aug. 1 is Free First Sunday at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The day's activities will include an Artist Talk & Ceramics Demo with visiting artist Lisa Orr at 2 p.m. The galleries will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Face masks are required. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Clue," opening Aug. 20 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd., and its Young Actors Program's production of "The Hobbit," opening Sept. 18 in the Studio Theatre. Tickets for both are $25-$30. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will have a drawing for a one-of-a-kind Gyotaku Rubbing of a Mahi-Mahi by Leslie Charleville. Tickets are $25 for a chance at winning this piece valued at $2,000. All proceeds support the museum's annual gala, " Iridescence," scheduled for Oct. 8. The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 6, when the drawing will be held on Facebook and Instagram. Also, the museum is hosting free first Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
- LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing its annual summer invitational art exhibit, "Bootleggers and Bees Knees," through Sept. 11, when there will be a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show celebrates 20 years of its summer invitational exhibits. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or email artgallery@lsu.edu.
- Tickets are on sale for Circus Louisiana's production of "Hook, Across Neverland" to be performed Aug. 28-20 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $33. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Yes We Cannibal!, 1600 Government St., is hosting a musical performance by Renee Reed with Hal Lambert at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 as part of its "Meat Meet" series. Attendance is donation-based. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
