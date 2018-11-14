ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Sweet Potato Casserole with Praline Topping
Makes 12 (½ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from KITCHEN 101 cookbook.
Terrific Tip: Canned (drained) or fresh sweet potatoes may be used for this recipe.
3 cups cooked mashed peeled sweet potatoes, about 3-4 sweet potatoes
⅔ cup of fat-free sweetened condensed milk
2 egg whites
¼ cup orange juice
Praline Topping (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven 350 degrees. Coat 2-quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In bowl, cream together all ingredients except the topping with potato masher or mixer until blended. Transfer to prepared dish and sprinkle with Praline Topping.
3. Bake 40-45 minutes or until thoroughly heated and topping is brown and crumbly.
Praline Topping
⅔ cup light brown sugar
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans
1. In bowl, mix together brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Stir in butter, vanilla and pecans until crumbly.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 274, calories from fat 34 percent, fat 11 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 12 mg, sodium 87 mg, carbohydrates 42 g, dietary fiber 3 g, total sugars 28 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 2 other carbohydrate, 2 fat