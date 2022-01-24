'Tis the season, y’all!
King cake season, that is. And we're well into this time of year where everyone is reaching for a piece of traditional Mardi Gras cake while hoping there won't be a plastic baby inside.
Then again, you may have already had your fill of king cake or — gasp! — you may not be a king cake fan. No worries. There are plenty of local retailers ready to fill your sweet-treat dreams with Mardi Gras-themed alternatives.
Les Amis Bake Shoppe
Over at Les Amis Bake Shoppe, 11826 Coursey Blvd., you'll find Mardi Gras King Cheese Cakes. Order by calling (225) 293-8115 or stop by the shop to buy a couple of slices to take home.
CounterspaceBR
CounterspaceBR's Mardi Gras Pop-Tarts are always a fun carnival treat. These cinnamon and cream cheese-filled pastries provide just enough carnival spirit to satisfy your king cake craving. Stop by the shop at 3753 Perkins Road or call (225) 456-5002.
Reve Coffee Roasters
If you're looking for a quick snack, Reve Coffee Lab BTR, 8211 Village Plaza Court, is serving up King Cake Bites.
These cute croissant pockets are stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with espresso cream cheese icing and purple, green and gold sprinkles.
Visit revecoffeeroasters.com/pages/reve-coffee-lab-baton-rouge.
Elsie's Plate & Pie
Order any of the pies at Elsie's Plate & Pie, and you're golden, but the eatery's King Cake Pie may have you wishing for a year-round Mardi Gras season.
The pie's cinnamon toast cereal and marshmallow crust is filled with cream cheese and cinnamon-sugar swirl filling.
If you're in an adventurous mood, try Elsie's King Cake Nachos — fluffy strips of pie crust topped with butter pecan ice cream, cinnamon brown sugar sauce and sprinkles.
Stop by the restaurant at 3145 Government St., call 225) 636-5157 or visit elsiespie.com.
The Vintage BR
Looking for some Mardi Gras-themed adult refreshment? Well, the Vintage BR, 333 Laurel St., is serving up a purple, green and gold cocktail combining Empress 1908 Gin, pineapple, lemon juice, orgeat and, of course, green sprinkles.
And if you're looking for something sweet to eat, you can always bite into the pillowy goodness of one of the eatery's Mardi Gras Beignets with a hot cup of its excellent coffee.
Call (225) 444-5799 or visit thevintagebr.com.
Gourmet Girls
Maybe you're looking for something to serve friends on a girls' night, and king cake just won't do. Gourmet Girls has just the thing for you.
The shop, 1660 Lobdell Ave., offers a queen cake with Champagne filling that will make any girl feel like royalty. Order by calling (225) 252-0999.
PJ's Coffee
PJ's Coffee is celebrating carnival season with king cake-flavored beverages.
The King Cake Latte is a rich espresso dolce with steamed milk and flavors of vanilla and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar. The King Cake Protein Velvet Ice is a king cake cold brew concentrate with skim milk, no sugar added vanilla powder and protein powder blended to perfection.
Finally, there's the Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha classic with Viennese blend cold brew paired with milk, Hershey's syrup and coconut concentrate served over ice.
The shop also is offering packaged king cake and Zulu blends of coffee.
Baton Rouge area shops can be found at 100 Lafayette St., in the Ochsner Medical Complex at 10310 The Grove Blvd., 402 La. 30 in Gonzales, 15089 La. 73 in Prairieville and 20103 Old Scenic Highway in Zachary.
Visit pjscoffee.com.
Robert's River Road Restaurant
Roberto's River Road Restaurant, 1985 La. 75 in Sunshine, offers king cake bread pudding topped with rum sauce, purple, green and gold icing and a mixture of whipped cream and traditional cream sprinkled with purple, green and gold sugar.
Find out more by calling (225) 642-5999 or visiting robertosrestaurant.net.
Reginelli's Pizzeria
Finally, Reginelli's Pizzeria, 684 Jefferson Highway, offers its own version of King Cake Bread Pudding served on a piping hot skillet right out the oven.
Call (225) 231-1313 or visit reginellis.com.