Tables at local farmers markets are brimming with hearty, healthy root vegetables — turnips, carrots, beets and more.
These vegetables, which seem to benefit from the cooler temperatures, are all excellent sources of fiber, vitamins A and C and more vital nutrients.
Root vegetables are also great substitutes for grains if you're looking to put fewer carbohydrates on your plate.
In the holiday season, lots of side of dishes will be made from root vegetables.
Whipped sweet potatoes and glazed carrots are favorites on our table. Turnips are kind of a hard sell at my house though. And beets? I gave up trying years ago. Oh, well, more beets for me.
Today's Beet Salad is one I have enjoyed on weekends and brought to work for lunch.
If you haven't tried fresh beets, which taste nothing like those in cans or jars, I suggest starting with a roasted slice and go from there.
Fresh beets can be canned and make great hostess gifts. They are excellent served with other pickled favorites on a relish tray at a party.
Beside being loaded with valuable vitamins and minerals, beets reportedly will temporarily lower your blood pressure. Maybe I should keep one or two handy during the holiday season when I'm trying to traverse the parking lot at the local warehouse store or mall.