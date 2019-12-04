TESTED RECIPE
Simple Shortbread
“Every year I ask my father what goodies he wants for Christmas. Every year he says the same thing: shortbread. I’ve learned to make a double — or triple — batch, because there are never enough.” — Charmian Christie.
Makes about 36 cookies. Recipe is from “The 3-Ingredient Baking Book: 101 Simple Sweet & Stress-Free Recipes” by Charmian Christie.
2 baking sheets
1 cup (225 g) salted butter, softened
½ cup (110 g) granulated sugar
2 cups (280 g) all-purpose flour
1. In a large bowl, beat the butter with a wooden spoon until smooth and pale. Add the sugar gradually, about 1 tablespoon at a time, stirring after each addition until well incorporated.
2. Add the flour about one-quarter at a time, stirring well after each addition until a soft dough forms.
3. Divide the dough in half. Form each half into a log 2 inches in diameter. Wrap in parchment or waxed paper and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, until firm, or for up to 3 days.
4. Heat the oven to 300 F. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let stand for 10 minutes at room temperature.
5. Using a sharp knife, slice the dough into rounds ¼ inch thick and place them ½ inch apart on the baking sheets.
6. Bake, one sheet at a time, on the middle rack of the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until slightly golden on the edges but still pale on top.
7. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Tips
- The dough in Step 3 can be frozen for up to 3 months.
- In Step 4, increase the standing time to 30 minutes, or until the dough is still firm but won‘t break when sliced.
- The cookies can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 4 months.