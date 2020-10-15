Someone recently mentioned Jake Staples' The Place and, wow, did that spark a few memories.
The fine dining restaurant served up some of the best food in Baton Rouge for many, many years.
However, before Jake Staples opened his own restaurant, he and his brother Bob owned the appropriately named Bob & Jake's, an upscale steakhouse.
It is from that venerable eatery came a most famous culinary creation — Sensation Salad.
Introduced in the 1950s, the salad's fame spread when it was featured in the first edition of The Junior League of Baton Rouge's "River Road Recipes" in 1959.
Thanks to our own Teresa B. Day for the photo of this salad that still satisfies in a most delicious way. Here's the original recipe from the newspaper's archives.
Sensation Salad
6 ounces Romano cheese
⅓ cup blue cheese, crumbled
¾ cup lemon juice
¼ cup white vinegar
2 teaspoons salt
½ cup olive oil
1½ cups vegetable oil
1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped
Mixed greens for salad (Salad greens can be a combination of any lettuce or greens such as iceberg lettuce, spinach, watercress, romaine, escarole or endive. The original Bob & Jake's salad used romaine and iceberg.)
1. Grind Romano cheese in a food processor until fine. Add blue cheese and mix well. Place in container and refrigerate.
2. Mix remainder of ingredients (except salad greens) in a bowl and whisk until blended. Pour dressing into a 1-quart container and refrigerate.
3. Wash and dry greens, then mix with oil and vinegar dressing. Toss some of the cheese mixture into the greens with the dressing.