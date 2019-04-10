Macaroons
Makes 24 cookies. Recipe is from “The 100 Most Jewish Foods: A Highly Debatable List” by Alana Newhouse.
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
2 large egg whites
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Process the coconut in the bowl of a food processor for about 2 minutes, until it is ground to the fine meal.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and salt on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes, until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar and beat for 2 to 3 minutes more, until stiff peaks form. Beat in the vanilla. Gently fold in the coconut by hand with the rubber spatula.
4. Transfer the mixture to a large piping bag fitted with a ½-inch star tip. Pipe 1-inch macaroons onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them 1 inch apart.
5. Bake until browned on the bottom and on the edges, 16 to 18 minutes.
6. Let cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. The macaroons will keep in the airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.