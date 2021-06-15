Tremaine Devine has no problem taking the heat in the kitchen. It was the Louisiana heat that took some getting used to.

That's understandable for a guy who grew up in Chicago, where his grandmother made him spend Sunday afternoons watching her cook. He was 10 at the time and would have liked to be outside playing in the snow.

Now Devine is grateful for spending those cold days in his grandmother's warm kitchen. It fueled his love for food, and that love has led to his own Tre's Street Kitchen.

Devine opened his food truck in November, at 12333 Jefferson Highway, with his business partner and fiancee, Kristen Smith. They knew they were taking a chance in opening in the midst of the pandemic, but they didn't let that stop them.

"It was scary, but we knew this was the time to do it," Devine said. "Our faith is strong, and we knew this would be our opportunity."

Devine, who had been the chef at The Little Village downtown location, already had a loyal customer base that appreciated his cooking. While he liked the job, Devine wanted to create his own concept: "Where Midwestern Cuisine Meets Southern Soul."

The menu includes such customer favorites as the Street Burger and Fries, the Jerk Salmon Burger on brioche and Wings and Waffles. His Midwestern roots come out in the Chicago Style Italian Beef Sandwich.

The overwhelming No. 1 order is the Street Burger, an 8-ounce prime beef patty, topped with, among other things, Chipotle mayo, red onions, fried jalapeños, fried egg, bacon, American cheese and Devine's Street Sauce.

"We make our own sauce," Devine said. "And customers love it. They ask me if they can buy it, so we're planning on marketing it in the near future."

The Fried Catfish Poboy is also a favorite, as are the Wings and Waffles, combining three fluffy, buttery waffles with four crispy, fried wings.

Devine hopes to turn Tre's Street Kitchen into a brick-and-mortar restaurant and eventually franchise it. But that's in the future.

For now, he's focusing on the present, which is built on a past that led him to start his own business.

He was reared by his grandparents in Chicago, and his grandmother wanted to make sure he knew how to cook and clean.

"She said, 'You need to know these things in case you don't get married," Devine said, laughing. "I thought, 'I'm only 10 years old, and she's telling me I'm going to be a loser."

But, through her, Devine developed a genuine interest in cooking, watching as she made fluffy biscuits and pies from scratch.

He later worked in restaurants in Chicago, then, upon meeting Smith, moved to Baton Rouge and enrolled in the Louisiana Culinary Institute.

"I was moving to Baton Rouge for my job with Teach for America," Smith said. "So, Tre started checking out culinary schools."

"I learned that one of the most prestigious schools in the South is the Louisiana Culinary Institute," Devine added.

He worked in several area restaurants, finally becoming chef at The Little Village downtown. He said many customers encouraged him to open his own business.

Now, they are regulars of Tre's Street Kitchen, where Devine said he strives to serve up a "high-quality culinary experience."

That experience also includes Saturday brunch. Since it's a food truck, there's no seating, but customers line up for take-home dishes. The business also caters.

In Louisiana, he's learned to use more spices and, though he loves cooking meat, he's had fun creating seafood dishes.

But, like with the heat, he's adjusting.

"And now we have our own business. I learned, I put my head down and I just went for it," Devine said. "I enjoy what I do, and I enjoy the experience that my customers have. It's been great."