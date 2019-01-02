The Baton Rouge area had a big year for restaurants. In 2018, the city saw a rush of high profile closings (Galatoire's Bistro), openings (White Star Market) and even spots that did both (Bud's Broiler) over the last 12 months.

But where exactly did it all go down? Check out our interactive map to see which restaurants opened or closed in 2018 and which new establishments are coming in 2019.

Red markers note restaurants that closed in 2018 while blue marks 2018 openings and green stands for 2019 openings.

(Click on a point to see more info.)