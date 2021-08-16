Baton Rouge chef and food blogger Susanne Duplantis will appear on the nationally syndicated daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" Monday.
The show airs at 3 p.m. on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7).
Duplantis, a native of New Orleans, pursues her passion of reducing food waste on her website "Makeover My Leftover." Her specialty is taking last night's leftovers and transforming them into a different, tasty meal for tonight. With 20-plus years of experience at Baton Rouge restaurants Café Americain and the now-closed Giamanco's, she competed on Netflix's "Best Leftovers Ever!" earlier this year.
"Take the guesswork out of going green with actress and eco-enthusiast Maggie Q," a description of today's "Tamron Hall" episode says. "Plus, creative, inspired, and simple sustainable ideas that help protect our planet, including tips on downsizing, creating leftovers into delicious creations, eco-friendly wedding ideas and countertop composting."
For more info, visit Duplantis' blog at makeovermyleftover.com.