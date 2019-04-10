The Southeastern Louisiana University student organization Reconnect will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a farmers market on Wednesday, April 17.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Student Union on the Hammond campus.
Sponsored by the Sociology and Criminal Justice Department, the market will feature locally grown produce, pies, food, coffee, soaps and jewelry. There also will be live music.
In addition to the farmers market vendors, representatives from various student and community organizations will take part in celebrating Earth Day, including the Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station, the Sustainability Center, biology graduate students, Dining Services, Reconnect, the Sierra Club and the Citizens Climate Lobby. The first 300 participants will receive a free reusable water bottle.
A student environmental club, Reconnect participates in the Real Food Challenge, a national effort among college students to promote the use of locally grown, healthy and sustainable food products.
For more information, contact Associate Professor of Sociology David Burley at david.burley@southeastern.edu.