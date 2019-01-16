ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Makes 24 (2-tablespoon) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from "Guys Guide to Eating Well" cookbook.
Prep Time: 5 minutes. Cook Time: 10 minutes.
1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
½ cup hot sauce or Buffalo wing sauce
1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix
½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
2 cups shredded cooked chicken breasts (rotisserie), skin removed
1. In medium nonstick pot, combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, hot sauce and ranch dressing mix, stirring constantly, until mixture is creamy, about 5 minutes.
2. Add yogurt and chicken. Do not boil. Serve with vegetables or chips.
Nutritional information: Calories 67, calories from fat 50 percent, fat 3 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 18 mg, sodium 256 mg, carbohydrates 1 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 1 g, protein 6 g. Dietary exchanges: 1½ lean meat