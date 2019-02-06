ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Shrimp Fajita Salad with Avocado Cilantro Dressing
Serves 2. Reprinted from “Just Married” by Caroline Chambers.
This recipe is a two-for-one: a quick, tasty shrimp fajita recipe, plus a recipe for how to turn those fajitas into a delicious salad with creamy avocado cilantro dressing. If you’re looking for a vegetarian option, the salad holds up perfectly well on its own without the shrimp.
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ⅛-inch strips
½ yellow onion, cut into ⅛-inch half-moons
3 cups packed chopped romaine lettuce
1 cup packed chopped kale
½ cup julienned jicama
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons Avocado Cilantro Dressing (see recipe)
1 small mango, cubed
1 small avocado, thinly sliced
1. In a large bowl, mix together the chili powder, garlic powder, salt and cayenne pepper. Add the shrimp and toss to coat.
2. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the grapeseed oil. Add the red bell pepper and onion and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until they begin to soften. Add the shrimp and cook for 3 minutes more, stirring until cooked through (they should look pink and opaque). Set aside.
3. In another large bowl, toss together the romaine lettuce, kale, jicama, cilantro and dressing. Divide the salad between two serving bowls. Top with the shrimp mixture, mango and avocado.
Make it a meal: Forget salads, make it fajita night! Cook just the shrimp fajita mixture and serve with corn tortillas, fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa.
Buy smart: Jicama can be difficult to find in its root form, but most major grocery stores now carry it in their prepared section, pre-cut! If you can find it in root form, I like to peel it and spiralize it to take all the work out of chopping, and add a fun texture to this salad.
Avocado Cilantro Dressing
Makes about 1¼ cups.
1 small avocado or ½ large avocado
1 cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems
½ cup water
⅓ cup plain yogurt
1 large garlic clove
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Juice of 2 limes
½ fresh jalapeño chile, seeded (optional)
1. In a food processor or blender, combine the avocado, cilantro, water, yogurt, garlic, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, lime juice and the jalapeño chile, if using, for a little heat, and blend until smooth. If the dressing is too thick, add 1 tablespoon of water at a time until you have the desired consistency, which is about the consistency of Caesar salad dressing.
Do your thing: Use olive oil instead of yogurt to make this dressing dairy-free. Basil is a great substitute for the cilantro. Or, use a mixture of cilantro, basil and parsley to make your own version of a green goddess dressing.