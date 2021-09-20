On Sept. 21, 10% of sales from Torchy’s Tacos, 3658 Nicholson Drive, will be donated to the American Red Cross, benefitting Hurricane Ida relief efforts.
The Austin-based craft, fast-casual taco brand, known for its "Damn Good Tacos and Green Chile Queso," will also host the fundraiser in its Houston and College Station locations. Ten percent of sales from dine-in, takeout, online and app orders (not valid on third party delivery orders) will be donated to the American Red Cross.
The donations will go toward feeding, sheltering, and providing comfort to Louisianians and all communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Torchy’s is dedicated to supporting all communities impacted by Hurricane Ida as they recover from the devastating effects of the recent storm. The brand gives back to communities across the United States through charitable initiatives year-round, including its Taco of the Month program where a portion of proceeds is donated each month to organizations such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson, and Phoenix House.
For more information, visit torchystacos.com.