The Poboy House's name has been shortened, but the owners guarantee it's still The Best Little Po-boy House in Port Allen.

The original name was a fun take on the 1982 Dolly Parton movie "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

"But that was kind of a mouthful, and everyone called it The Poboy House, anyway. So, when we bought it, we shortened the name," said Chris Sanchez, who owns the restaurant with wife Christina. "We wanted it to pay homage to the original restaurant while introducing something new."

After buying the restaurant in 2019, the couple expanded the menu and dining area. But, no worries, customer favorites like the Whip Lady Salad and the Roast Beef Debris Poboy are still there.

Bruce and Sharon Hebert built the original restaurant, located at 170 Sixth St.

On the day the Heberts announced they were going to close, the Sanchezes agreed to buy it.

Chris Sanchez had worked as a chef in such fine dining restaurants as the Baton Rouge Country Club, Mansur's on the Boulevard and Bergeron's City Market, and Christina Sanchez's family owns two grocery stores in Port Allen.

"We'd never done anything like a small, fast food, sandwich shop situation, but it seemed like when it was announced that The Poboy House was going to close, people were kind of freaking out," Chris Sanchez said. "This place has really been a staple in the community, but it's not a fine dining restaurant.

"So, trying to balance the experience that I had with what this place needs to be successful took a little getting used to. We're trying to really balance that speed, but I want the quality to be the absolute best in the state."

"I was used to the deli at the grocery store, so this was a lot faster pace for me," Christina Sanchez added. "I wanted everything to be homemade."

New to the menu are items like the Stuffed Avocado, where two avocado halves are placed on sweet butter lettuce and topped by balsamic chicken salad and cherry tomatoes, and the Texas Crutch, which combines brisket with muenster cheese, butter lettuce, garlic aioli and Dijon mustard.

But the Whip Lady Salad is a signature dish and still a menu star with its combination of shredded lettuce, tomato, egg, ham turkey, roast beef, shrimp, red onion and cheddar cheese.

"It's like a chef salad on steroids, and it's still prepared the same way by the same cook, Sandra Pitre, for the past 35 years," Chris Sanchez said. "She guards that legacy very well. We didn't change that, though we upgraded some of the ingredients."

Other signature dishes include an All American Burger, Loaded Hummus, Double Chocolate cake, Turtle Cookie Sandwiches, Tiramisu and Coconut Cream Pie.

The Sanchezes try to source all of their ingredients locally and from the southern region. The customers appreciate the effort.

Where To Go, What To Eat Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"We have a crazy amount of regulars for sure," Chris Sanchez said. "We have have upwards of 30 people that eat here almost every single day. And we know what they're going to order even before they order it."

One longtime employee, Debby Hebert, even places orders before customers make it to the counter.

"She knows everybody," Chris Sanchez said. "And it's really great that we have that kind of community support. It's a great part of the small town experience."

The Sanchezes added a pergola for outdoor seating just before the coronavirus lockdown.

+5 Want the best homemade biscuits in the world? Frank's Restaurant says it makes them There are stories of the famous people who have dined at Frank's Restaurant, late country music superstar Charlie Daniels among them.

"It was one of those things that could make or break us," Chris Sanchez added. "And in the end, it ended up saving our business, because when restaurants were allowed to reopen for dining, customers could only sit outside."

The Poboy House offered homemade frozen meals at the beginning of the shutdown, then temporarily shut its doors after that. That's when Christina Sanchez started designing cakes.

"Christina has an entire custom cake program that was kind of born out of the pandemic," Chris Sanchez said. "We used to just do desserts for people to have with lunch. And when we shut down for the pandemic, the cake orders just started rolling in."

"And they never stopped," Christina Sanchez said. "I was by myself, so it was really easy for me. It turned into me working every single day during the pandemic."

Christina Sanchez, who attended the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, before returning to Port Allen to finish her education at LSU, applied her artistic talent to her cakes, creating intricate, custom designs.

"She's 100% self taught," Christopher Sanchez said. "She'll start making king cakes for Mardi Gras."

The cake business has grown so big that the Sanchezes are thinking about opening a separate bakery.

The couple bought the two-story, wooden pink house across the street two months after buying The Poboy House. A bakery in part of the space is a strong possibility.

For now, The Poboy House showcases Christina Sanchez's cakes in a cooler near the entrance. Most of her designer cakes are displayed on Fridays.

At present, the couple's main focus is on the birth of their first child, a boy, due on Easter Sunday.

"If we decide to put a bakery over there, it won't happen before Easter," Chris Sanchez said.