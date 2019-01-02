ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Curly Kale Chips

Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

1 large bunch of kale

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons bread crumbs or panko

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Wash, dry and roughly chop kale and place it in a large bowl.

2. Shake the olive oil and vinegar together in a bottle. Drizzle the mixture over the kale and toss to coat.

3. Sprinkle with bread crumbs, salt and pepper.

4. Place kale on a large baking pan. Be careful not to let the kale leaves overlap.

5. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until kale is crispy but not too brown.

ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Roasted Beet Salad

Serves 1-2. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

3 beets

1 tablespoon orange juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Steen’s cane vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ black pepper

2 cups mixed salad greens

¼ cup toasted pecans

¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled

1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Wash beets, pat dry and wrap in a foil pouch. Bake for 1 hour.

2. While beets are cooling, in a small bowl whisk together orange juice, oil, honey, cane vinegar, salt and pepper.

3. Once cooled, peel beets and cut into ¼-inch slices, then cut slices in half.

4. Toss beets and dressing together with salad greens. Top with toasted pecans, crumbled goat cheese and freshly cracked pepper and serve.

