ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Curly Kale Chips
Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 large bunch of kale
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons bread crumbs or panko
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Wash, dry and roughly chop kale and place it in a large bowl.
2. Shake the olive oil and vinegar together in a bottle. Drizzle the mixture over the kale and toss to coat.
3. Sprinkle with bread crumbs, salt and pepper.
4. Place kale on a large baking pan. Be careful not to let the kale leaves overlap.
5. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until kale is crispy but not too brown.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Beet Salad
Serves 1-2. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 beets
1 tablespoon orange juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Steen’s cane vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ black pepper
2 cups mixed salad greens
¼ cup toasted pecans
¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Wash beets, pat dry and wrap in a foil pouch. Bake for 1 hour.
2. While beets are cooling, in a small bowl whisk together orange juice, oil, honey, cane vinegar, salt and pepper.
3. Once cooled, peel beets and cut into ¼-inch slices, then cut slices in half.
4. Toss beets and dressing together with salad greens. Top with toasted pecans, crumbled goat cheese and freshly cracked pepper and serve.