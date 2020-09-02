Those zucchini you're picking need somewhere to go, and we can't think of a better dish than Garlic Parmesan Baked Tomatoes and Zucchini.
This recipe from blogger Joanna Cismaru is quick, healthy and easy to pull together.
The 80 recipes in her cookbook, "30-Minute One-Pot Meals: Feed Your Family Incredible Food in Less Time and with Less Cleanup," are based on her philosophy of simple and delicious food that can be made in no time, "with the least amount of dishes possible and the least amount of effort required."
That's a woman after our hearts.
Garlic Parmesan Baked Tomatoes and Zucchini
Makes 6 servings. Recipe by Joanna Cismaru.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 large tomatoes, cut into thin slices
1 large zucchini, cut into thin slices
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded
1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
1. Preheat the oven to 450 F.
2. Drizzle the olive oil over the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
3. Arrange the sliced onion evenly over the bottom of the dish. Top with the garlic. Overlap the tomato and zucchini slices over the garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese and oregano over the tomatoes and zucchini.
4. Bake, covered, for 15 minutes or until the vegetables soften a bit, then uncover and continue to bake for 10 more minutes, or until the zucchini starts to get golden on top.