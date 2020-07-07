The search is on for the next chef who will be crowned king or queen of Louisiana seafood.
Chefs from across the state who meet eligibility requirements have until July 13 to apply at laseafood.wufoo.com/forms/m1ds20y3198mofd/.
Fourteen chefs will be chosen to participate in the 13th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, sponsored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.
The competition will be held Aug. 25 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. A committee of the marketing board will select contestants, who will be notified of their eligibility by July 16.
“This move to late summer will serve as a celebration of our state’s talented chefs’ return to their kitchens. It’s also a chance to highlight the reopening of the many unique restaurants not just in Lafayette, but around Louisiana, as we work to be able to safely welcome visitors back to our state,” said Nungesser.
“Louisiana is a place where you can feed your soul with great seafood found in our largest cities all the way to our smallest towns. The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavor and sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture, from fine dining to backyard boils,” he said.
For the fourth consecutive year, the event is being held in Lafayette, which has more restaurants per capita than any other American city. Many of the restaurants will be a part of the event serving samples to spectators celebrating Eat Lafayette, which will take place in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
To apply to become a contestant, entrants must be an executive chef for an acclaimed, free-standing Louisiana restaurant or a luxury country club, resort or hotel. The restaurant must be a member of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
Each chef will be responsible for plating five entrees for judges with Louisiana seafood as the main protein. The chefs will each receive a $250 stipend to assist with ingredient costs, travel and time away from his or her restaurant.
In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events, including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off.