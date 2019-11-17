WomansChef04.1119.jpg
Spicy Butternut Squash Lettuce Wraps

 STAFF PHOTO BY PAM BORDELON

Makes 6 servings. Recipe by chef Chad Matrana.

2 butternut squash (peeled and diced small)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning (low sodium)

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon garlic

1 tablespoon peeled shallots (diced)

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 head of Boston lettuce

Radish and cilantro, for garnish 

1. Season butternut squash with salt, red pepper flakes and Creole seasoning.

2. Heat oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add diced squash and cook until tender, approximately 7-10 minutes.

3. Add ginger, garlic, shallots and soy sauce and continue to cook for 2 more minutes.

4. Place a small amount of butternut squash onto each lettuce leaf. Garnish with sliced radish and cilantro. 

