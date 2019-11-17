Spicy Butternut Squash Lettuce Wraps
Makes 6 servings. Recipe by chef Chad Matrana.
2 butternut squash (peeled and diced small)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning (low sodium)
2 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon ginger
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon peeled shallots (diced)
2 tablespoon soy sauce
1 head of Boston lettuce
Radish and cilantro, for garnish
1. Season butternut squash with salt, red pepper flakes and Creole seasoning.
2. Heat oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add diced squash and cook until tender, approximately 7-10 minutes.
3. Add ginger, garlic, shallots and soy sauce and continue to cook for 2 more minutes.
4. Place a small amount of butternut squash onto each lettuce leaf. Garnish with sliced radish and cilantro.