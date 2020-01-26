Looking for something different to appease your Italian food cravings?
Olive Garden Italian Restaurants has brought back one of its favorite offerings while introducing a few new items to its menu.
First up is the return of Olive Garden’s Never Ending Stuffed Pastas. Guests can create their perfect pasta combination by choosing from three stuffed pastas, including cheese stuffed shells, cheese ravioli or stuffed ziti fritta, to pair with a variety of four sauces and four craveable toppings. Never Ending Stuffed Pastas starts at $11.99 and includes unlimited breadsticks and homemade soup or salad.
Next, the restaurant is introducing Gorgonzola Topped Sirloin, a grilled sirloin topped with gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic drizzle. It's served with another new dish, Fettuccine Alfredo con Broccoli.
Finally, making its debut on the menu is Parmesan Alfredo Crusted Sirloin, a grilled sirloin with a savory parmesan alfredo crust. This also is served with Fettuccine Alfredo con Broccoli.
Area locations are 6911 Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge; 5743 Johnston St. in Lafayette; and 1981 Hammond Square Drive in Hammond.
For more information, visit olivegarden.com.