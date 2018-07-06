With Mid City Baton Rouge on something of a tear lately, word spread quickly when the minds behind the popular and ever-expanding Lit Pizza chain decided to open a more upscale and adventurous wood-fired pizza concept on Government Street.
So was born Rocca Pizzeria at 3897 Government St., an elegant space nestled into the building that formerly housed Goûter. The decor is modern and attractive, and the menu features hand-tossed Neapolitan-style pizzas and other roasted delights emanating from its centerpiece — an 800-degree wood-fired Italian oven that had to be craned-in through the front windows.
Rocca classifies its pies by red or white sauce. The reds bow to more traditional selections like pepperoni and pizza margherita with fresh mozzarella and basil ($13). Another riff on red sauce is the prosciutto pizza ($18), which arrived piping hot and still smoking a little. The already-creamy burrata cheese was made near liquid-soft by the heat and contrasted nicely with the peppery arugula that tops the pizza. Beware the prosciutto, though. While divine, it doesn’t always tear easily and can leave you with a pile of hot toppings in your lap. Which you will pick up and eat anyway.
Rocca also demonstrates its love for local ingredients with pizzas like the Iverstine ($17), which features local charcuterie from Iverstine Farms. In this case, salami and andouille topped the pie along with red onion and sharp provolone with a finish of local honey drizzled over everything. While this pizza had great flavor and crisp, charred crust, the abundance of cured meats made it very salty, so keep your favorite beverage nearby.
Rocca flexes it creative muscles a little more with its white pies, which feature more daring flavor combinations and ingredients. To wit, the Potato Pizza ($13). “What?” you cry with alarm. “Starch on starch?” Yes! This pizza meshes soft roasted Yukon Golds with roasted garlic and shallots, pine-scented rosemary and creamy mascarpone cheese. It was filling, but not as heavy as I expected.
Rocca gets in touch with its roots with the Southern Fried Pizza ($18), a crazy soul food-themed pie that shines with grilled chicken, braised greens and caramelized onions in a blue cheese Mornay topped with crunchy slivers of fried chicken skins. This calorie-laden concoction was scrumptious, but it suffered a little from its thin-sliced chicken curling and drying out a little in the oven’s intense heat.
Rocca also features oven-baked antipasti as well as an array of fresh salads and pasta. There are even vegan options for any non-carnivores at your table. And then there's the garlic knots, puffed pieces of dough with whipped provolone ($10), which are already developing a cult following in Red Stick.
Rocca’s inventiveness might not be for everyone. I nearly died of eyeroll when a neighboring table sent back a pizza for being "burned" after it showed up with a perfect char from that Italian oven.
Some of its more exotic flavor combinations may not be for purists, but, hey, they can still order the classic combinations. The brave in Baton Rouge, however, shall be rewarded because Rocca delivers an imaginative, delicious and fresh take on pizza.
ROCCA PIZZERIA
WHERE: 3897 Government St., Baton Rouge
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
INFO: roccapizzeria.com or (225) 478-1286
PROS: Imaginative, fresh take on pizza.
CONS: Cured meat toppings can be a little salty.