This bisque combines two of our favorites — crawfish and artichokes.
It is thick, rich and impossibly delicious.
Longtime Advocate columnist Corinne Cook discovered this recipe in Patrick Mould's cookbook, "Recipes From a Chef," and shared it a few times over the years. It is definitely a favorite with out readers.
Enjoy!
Crawfish and Artichoke Bisque
Serves 6-8. Recipe is from Patrick Mould's "Recipes From a Chef."
8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick)
1 cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
¼ cup chopped red bell pepper
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
2 bay leaves
2 (14-ounce) cans quartered artichoke hearts, drained and any tough outer leaves removed
½ cup flour
2 cups chicken broth
3 cups half-and-half
1 pound peeled crawfish tails
1 teaspoon hot sauce
½ cup chopped green onion
¼ cup minced fresh parsley
1. Heat butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers, garlic, thyme and bay leaves, cook for 5 minutes.
2. Add artichoke hearts and cook an additional 2 minutes. Add flour and stir until incorporated.
3. Stir in chicken broth and cook for 2 minutes or until chicken broth starts to thicken. Stir in half-and-half and simmer (low heat) for 2 minutes until bisque is smooth and creamy.
4. Add crawfish tails and hot sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Stir in green onions and fresh parsley.
6. Remove bay leaves before serving.