Crawfish and Artichoke Bisque
 Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS

This bisque combines two of our favorites — crawfish and artichokes.

It is thick, rich and impossibly delicious. 

Longtime Advocate columnist Corinne Cook discovered this recipe in Patrick Mould's cookbook, "Recipes From a Chef," and shared it a few times over the years. It is definitely a favorite with out readers.

Enjoy!

Serves 6-8. Recipe is from Patrick Mould's "Recipes From a Chef."

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

¼ cup chopped red bell pepper

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 bay leaves

2 (14-ounce) cans quartered artichoke hearts, drained and any tough outer leaves removed

½ cup flour

2 cups chicken broth

3 cups half-and-half

1 pound peeled crawfish tails

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ cup chopped green onion

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

1. Heat butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers, garlic, thyme and bay leaves, cook for 5 minutes.

2. Add artichoke hearts and cook an additional 2 minutes. Add flour and stir until incorporated.

3. Stir in chicken broth and cook for 2 minutes or until chicken broth starts to thicken. Stir in half-and-half and simmer (low heat) for 2 minutes until bisque is smooth and creamy.

4. Add crawfish tails and hot sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Stir in green onions and fresh parsley.

6. Remove bay leaves before serving.

