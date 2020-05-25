Today is Memorial Day, the official start of burger-grilling season.
As everyone knows, the enemy of the burger is dryness.
Here are tips to make sure that doesn't happen to your burgers:
Shape patties with a light touch. Over handling can result in dry burgers.
Choose ground beef with some fat (experts recommend an 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio). Not enough fat can mean — what? — dry burgers.
Grill over medium coals (no flames; coals should be covered with gray ash) or over medium temperature on a gas grill. Do not char. Cook burgers to medium doneness (160 degrees). Check doneness with an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the side of the burger. Visually no pink should remain in the center of the burger, and the juices should run clear. Overcooked burgers are, altogether now, dry burgers.
Do not press burgers down with a spatula. You will lose flavorful juices and end up with … dry burgers.
Add the cheese during the last minute of grilling.
To finish off your burger, go the classic lettuce-and-tomato route, or kick things up with grilled or caramelized onions, blue cheese, bacon and sautéed mushrooms.
Classic Beef Cheeseburger
Makes 6 burgers.
1½ pounds ground beef
2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend (see recipe below)
6 hamburger buns, split
6 slices cheese, your choice (we like cheddar, American and Swiss)
Toppings
1. Combine ground beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into ¾-inch thick patties.
2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 13 to 15 minutes to medium (160-degree) doneness, until no pink in center and juices show no pink color, turning occasionally.
3. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
4. Serve with toppings.
Steak Seasoning Blend
Note: Store leftover blend in air-tight container for later use.
3 tablespoons coarse salt
3 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons ground black pepper
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon dried thyme
Mix all ingredients together well.