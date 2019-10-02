TESTED RECIPE
Butternut Squash Spice Bread
Makes one loaf. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
4 cups butternut squash, cubed
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup coconut oil
½ cup cane syrup
½ cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten until frothy
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Grease and flour loaf pan.
2. Peel and cube butternut squash and place on a sheet pan. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until tender. Set aside to cool.
3. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl.
4. In a mixing bowl, cream coconut oil, cane syrup and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla on medium speed.
5. Add soft butternut squash and blend on medium speed.
6. Stir in the dry ingredients, ½ cup at a time, blending after each addition until batter is smooth.
7. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake for 45 minutes, or until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in center comes out clean.
Cane Syrup Glaze
Makes one cup. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
¼ cup butter
½ cup cane syrup
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar
1. Melt butter, syrup and vanilla extract over low heat. Once melted, remove from heat.
2. Sift in powdered sugar and whisk until fully combined.
3. Allow to cool for 8-10 minutes so glaze can thicken.
4. Once the glaze has thickened, give it a quick stir and pour over bread.
5. Allow glaze to harden before cutting into slices.