This cheese bread has a creamy flavor and a moist texture.
Just a few tablespoons of butter adds enough richness without greasiness, and using less fat makes the texture heartier and less cakelike.
Instead of shredded cheese, the extra-sharp cheddar is cut into small chunks, which, when mixed into the dough and baked, create luscious, cheesy pockets throughout the bread.
For added cheesy flavor and a crisp, browned crust, coat the pan and sprinkle the top of the loaf with grated Parmesan.
You're going to love this loaf with its bold, cheesy crust.
Quick Cheese Bread
Makes 10 servings.
3 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated on large holes of box grater (1 cup)
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
⅛ teaspoon pepper
4 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, cut into ½-inch cubes (1 cup)
1 cup whole milk
½ cup sour cream
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Spray 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pan with vegetable oil spray, then sprinkle ½ cup Parmesan evenly in bottom of pan.
2. In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt, cayenne and pepper to combine. Using rubber spatula, mix in cheddar, breaking up clumps, until cheese is coated with flour. In medium bowl, whisk together milk, sour cream, melted butter, and egg. Using rubber spatula, gently fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just combined (batter will be heavy and thick; do not overmix). Scrape batter into prepared loaf pan; spread to sides of pan and level surface with rubber spatula. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup Parmesan evenly over surface.
3. Bake until loaf is deep golden brown and toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking. Let cool in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes, then invert loaf onto wire rack. Turn right side up and let cool.