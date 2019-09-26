Southern Pearl now shucking on Perkins Road
Southern Pearl Oyster House, the Baton Rouge version of a popular Gulf Coast seafood restaurant, is now open at the corner of Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue, near Bluebonnet Boulevard.
The restaurant is connected to the popular Biloxi, Mississippi, seafood chain Half Shell Oyster House — the name was changed to avoid confusion with On the Half Shell, a longtime Prairieville oyster bar. This is the chain's 12th restaurant location.
Southern Pearl's menu is similar to its sister Half Shell Oyster House locations: heavy on oysters, with Gulf seafood dishes, steaks, pasta and po-boys. And the menu features traditional Southern dishes such as shrimp and grits, turnip greens and fried okra.
The restaurant creates "everything we use in large amounts from scratch," said Kevin Fish, one of the owners of the restaurant chain's parent company, when the restaurant was announced. "We make our own Italian dressing, our own sauces. It's completely original. We're not reinventing the wheel, but we are trying to make a little better wheel."
Southern Pearl, at 9460 Perkins Road, will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (225) 416-5913 or search Facebook for "Southern Pearl Oyster House."
Abita launches a light IPA beer
Abita Brewing Company may have had hop-loving tailgaters in mind when it planned its new beer. The Abita Springs brewery has introduced a new low-calorie India pale ale, Hop 99.
The light IPA has 99 calories and 2.7 net carbohydrates, with a sessionable 4.2% ABV. The beer is made with Mosaic and Citra hops and pale malts.
"Hop 99 is the result of our brewing team and our patrons evolving together," said David Blossman, Abita Brewing president and CEO. "This beer gave us the challenge to create a flavor-forward, drinkable IPA, while it gives beer drinkers a craft-forward, sessionable option that significantly cuts the amount of carbohydrates and calories normally found in an IPA, or any category for that matter."
Hop 99 is available year-round at markets where Abita is sold. More information can be found at abita.com.
On the calendar
Baton Rouge chef Craig Lawson, who hosts private dinners and personal cooking services, and his team will throw a burger pop-up on Friday, Sept. 27, at El Tio Taqueria, 9656 Burbank Drive. The menu will feature three specialty burgers and fries. The pop-up runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. twitter.com/chefcraigl.
Louisiana Craft Beer Week, the annual seven-day spotlight on the state's craft breweries, continues through Sunday, Sept. 29. And NOLA Brewing (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans) is closing its week with a bang. The brewery will host its annual Pour Decisions event from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with a full taproom takeover of specialty beers, free tours and live music by Cedric Burnside and Alvin Youngblood Hart. NOLA will also release its new Lagniappe IPA, a sour India pale ale made with blueberries. More information can be found at facebook.com/nolabrewing.