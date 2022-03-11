Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is adding Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney to its team.
The Baton Rouge-based chain of sports bars announced Friday that Swinney is part of a franchisee group that plans to open multiple Walk On's locations in North and South Carolina.
Swinney has led Clemson to two college football national championships in recent years. But before he became a coach, he was a walk-on football player at Alabama.
"Brandon Landry and the story behind Walk-On's is something I resonate with as a former walk-on wide receiver," he said in a statement.
Walk-On's already has restaurants in Fayetteville and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.