Puff Pastry Pinwheels with Spinach and Feta
“These whimsical spinach and cheese swirls are similar in flavor and texture to the rolled puff pastry treats known as palmiers (sometimes called elephant ears), but their spiral shape is simple enough to even beginners to master. Remy from Season 6 served them alongside a dish of cocoa-braised short ribs and a sweet potato mash, but they’re definitely tasty enough to stand on their own as a hearty snack or as part of a cheese plate or charcuterie (cured meat and salami) spread. For maximum crunch, just make sure you don’t skip the step of squeezing and blotting the spinach before adding it to the filling.”
Makes 24 pinwheels. Recipe is from “MasterChef Junior Bakes”
10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
8 ounces crumbled feta cheese at room temperature
¼ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed (from one 16-ounce package)
1 large egg beaten
1. Sandwich the spinach between two layers of paper towels and press out any excess water. In a medium bowl, combine the spinach, feta, sour cream, dill, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt, and mix to combine.
2. Dust a work surface with the flour and place the thawed puff pastry sheets on it. Divide the feta mixture in half and spoon it evenly over each pastry sheet, leaving a ½-inch border on all sides. Starting with a long side, roll each puff pastry sheet into a log. Wrap the logs tightly with plastic wrap and set them seam-side down on a baking sheet. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. (To store longer, transfer the logs to an airtight freezer bag and freeze; they will keep for up to two months.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
4. Remove the pastry logs from the freezer, unwrap and place them seam-side down on your work surface. Slice each log crosswise into 12 ¾-inch-thick rounds. Arrange the slices cut-side down on the prepared baking sheets. In a small bowl, mix the beaten egg with 1 tablespoon water to make an egg wash and brush it over the top and sides of each slice. Bake until the pinwheels are puffed and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.