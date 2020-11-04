With the temps dipping into the 50s, it's time to get out the gumbo pot or cook up a hearty, spicy chili, like this one.
I was excited to see some tomatoes at my local farmers market this past week. I made sure to get a few, and I also picked up some fresh red beans to use in my chili.
If you've never added chipotles to your chili, give it a shot. These peppers add a smoky heat and depth to the flavor. But they do pack a punch, so go slowly. You can always add more if you'd like it spicier.
For dessert, nothing says fall like apples, and this baked apple spice cake will set the mood for the start of the holiday season.
This cake is moist, filled with tender chunks of apple spiced with cinnamon and sweetened with brown sugar. The caramel sauce is the chef's kiss on top.
Let's enjoy the cool days ahead, and cuddle up with a great bowl of chili and a warm and tasty cake.