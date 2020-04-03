With all our days blurring together lately, we might need a reminder that tomorrow starts the weekend. Make that lazy Saturday or Sunday morning stand out with a special breakfast.
This recipe has only five ingredients, is just as delicious atop pancakes or French toast, and a slow cooker does most of the work.
And ah, the aroma of apples and cinnamon baking — what a way to begin the day.
If you want to make this breakfast sensation even more appealing, add a dollop of whipped cream on top.
It doesn’t hurt the apples to cook an extended period of time. They may be a bit mushy, but that’s fine, given that they will be pancake topping.
TESTED RECIPE
Apple Topping
Serves 4. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
⅓ cup chopped pecans
3 apples, peeled, cored and quartered
4 tablespoons cinnamon
4 tablespoons sugar
⅓ cup apple juice
1. Place pecans and apples into slow cooker. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.
2. Add in apple juice and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours.