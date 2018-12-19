Toffee has always been a favorite of mine, but I'd never tried making it. Then, I came across an easy-to-prepare, flavorful recipe for toffee cookies from cookbook author Lee Clayton Roper.
I recently had some friends over for afternoon tea and included toffee bars on my menu. They were a big hit and everyone asked for the recipe.
The most difficult step in preparing the treats is cutting them into bars. They tend to break when trying to cut into large bars. I found it easier to cut into small squares.
The toffee bars would be a welcome treat on any party tray.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.