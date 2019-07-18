Main Event entertainment center to open in August
Main Event Entertainment is set to open its first Louisiana location about a month from now at the Mall of Louisiana.
The company said the 50,000 square foot family entertainment center will open in mid- to late August. The facility will feature a bowling alley, laser tag arena, zip line, pool tables, an arcade and two restaurants. About 175 people will work at Main Event and the company is currently hiring.
This will be the 42nd U.S. location for Dallas-based Main Event. The company has eyed a Baton Rouge location for several years; at one point it was set to move into the Siegen Lane Marketplace in the space that was eventually filled by TopGolf. Last fall, Main Event began renovating and expanding the former HHGregg store at the Mall of Louisiana.
Recently opened
A Raising Cane's has finally opened in Walker, and it's the first in Louisiana using the company's new restaurant design. Don't worry, the food is the same. But the Walker Raising Cane's features an outdoor patio, an open kitchen design visible to customers, and a dining area with disco balls, table tops made from salvaged cars and hand painted murals. There are also local graphics featuring Walker High School and Southeastern Louisiana University.
This Raising Cane's location is at 27932 Walker South Road. It is the 66th location in Louisiana and 446th systemwide for Raising Cane's, which started in Baton Rouge at LSU's North Gate area.
Gourmet mini-burger restaurant Burgerim is now open at Ichiban Square at Essen Lane and Perkins Road. This is the first location in Louisiana for the chain, which has planned locations in New Orleans and Lafayette. Along with ⅓- and ¼-pound burgers, Burgerim features mix-and-match mini-burger deals, with build your own options. The menu can be found online at burgerim.com.
A new establishment has opened in the former location of TimeOut Lounge. The Park Pub & Patio opened in June at 4619 Bennington Ave. The bar features a weekly open mic, daily drink specials and a Sunday brunch. On Sunday, July 21, Baton Rouge drag performer Mia Bone't will host a dinner cabaret with Lady D. Andrews, Arilyn Roberts and Alexis White. The show begins at 6 p.m. General admission is free; VIP seating for four people is $50.
On the calendar
Southern Craft Brewing Co. will release its Fourth Tier India Pale Ale on Saturday, July 20. The hazy IPA features Ekuanot and Enigma hops with "an explosion of citrus on the nose, and a complex mixture of tropical fruit flavors," the brewery said. The beer will be available 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the brewery, 14141 Airline Highway. facebook.com/socraftbeer.
The Rum House (2112 Perkins Palm Avenue) will host a summer arts market at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Vendors include Freeman Handcrafted, Beneath the Bark Jewelry and Fat Cat Fibers. Select wines will be available for $5 and Drew Danzy will perform 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. facebook.com/therumhousebatonrouge.