Kim Barton hadn't even finished eating her club sandwich before making plans for the next day's lunch with her coworkers.

"We're going to be right back here at Batch 13 at 11:45 a.m.," she said.

Barton, Marquita Hawkins, Victoria Croom and Keitra Flowers had walked over from their Third Street office at the Louisiana Department of Revenue to check out Batch 13 on its opening day at 555 Lafayette St.

Barton said what she loves about the Batch Club "is that it's so fresh."

That's because, according to Allison Copeland Donnelly, everything Batch 13 serves is made on-site daily, including its most well-known dish, the bonut, a combination Popeye's biscuit and doughnut.

Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments, is the granddaughter of Popeye's and Copeland's founder, the late Al Copeland Sr., and daughter of Al Copeland Jr., who is credited with inventing the bonut.

Batch 13 opened in 2017 inside Copeland's on Essen Lane.

Copeland's has since moved to 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd., and Batch 13 has become a separate entity within the company at its new address.

As for the bonut …

"The way that we describe it is basically the evolution of the Copeland's biscuit," said Donnelly. "What we've been known for from Popeye's to Copeland's is the biscuit, so, we took the savory component of the biscuit and added sweetness to it."

This month's special variety is the king cake bonut.

"It looks and tastes a little denser than the beignet," Donnelly said. "We stuff it — the casual ones have cinnamon, sugar, powdered sugar and are glazed. And then we have fancy ones with toppings like lemon and seasonal berries, and super fancy ones where we have a Monte Cristo or croque-madame."

In addition to bonuts, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and salad bowls, smothered biscuits and sandwiches. New vegan items have been added to the menu, as well as a full craft coffee service provided by Reve Coffee Roasters, of Lafayette.

Batch 13 will offer breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. The hours may be modified, Donnelly said.

"We're going to determine our hours based on how the Baton Rouge downtown area responds to us," she said. "If people want their later afternoon coffee or later afternoon bite, then we will be flexible with our hours of operation. If we have a line at 2 o'clock, we're not closing the doors. But, as of right now, we spent some time watching foot traffic and how people behave, and we felt like those are good hours to start with to see how people respond to us."

Darryl Smith is the chef, and Quentin Guillory is the general manager for the restaurant, which seats 73 customers in its 1875-square-foot dining room in the corner of the IBM building, formerly occupied by Another Broken Egg.

"When Another Broken Egg was in business here, as I understand it, the IBM building was still under construction, and it wasn't occupied," said Donnelly, adding that now there's over 600 employees in the building.

Downtown seems like a good fit, she said, since the company was already known in the area.

"We were already getting tons of catering orders from the downtown area, so we had a presence here even though we weren't physically in the area," Donnelly said. "Now we do know we're off the beaten path, and we're going to have to get ourselves out there."

One way the company is making it easier to enjoy Batch 13 is with its bike delivery service, she said, adding that the Batch 13 app is coming soon.

"You'll be able to make mobile orders and just come in here and pick it up," said Donnelly. "It'll be ready or you can choose delivery for whichever time. So, instead of having to go through Waitr or some other service, you can do it directly through us."

She described the restaurant as "a casual, mix-and-match setting."

And, there's trophies.

That whimsical touch is how dine-in customers are matched with their food. Instead of numbers, diners can choose a "mood trophy" — Happy Batch, Whiny Batch, Romantic Batch, Thirsty Batch — at the front counter. A server delivers the order by matching the customer's trophy.

"It's just something fun," Donnelly said.

More Batch 13 restaurants are in the company's future, she said.

"This is where it starts."