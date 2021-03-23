Ruffino's Italian Restaurant is a celebration of late owner Ruffin Rodrigue's life and those who knew him.

The walls of the Highland Road eatery are filled with photographs of smiling customers who came in regularly to enjoy the lasagna or the Pork Tchoupitoulas topped with New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp.

They are the same customers for whom Rodrigue spun cotton candy after a meal. It was his mantra: "Celebrate life."

"That wasn't just a tagline with Ruffin," said Megan Klock, director of operations. "It's who he was. He believed that you need to celebrate every moment you get.

"This will continue to be the Ruffino's everybody knows, and we know that Ruffin Rodrigue is looking down at us from heaven and smiling and celebrating."

Rodrigue died unexpectedly on Nov. 24 of a heart attack at age 53. He owned the Baton Rouge restaurant at 18811 Highland Road, and Ruffino's on the River at 921 Camellia Road in Lafayette, along with Ruffino's Catering at De La Ronde Hall in downtown Baton Rouge.

His death was a shock to both restaurant staff and customers.

"When I received the phone call at 6 o'clock that morning from his wife, it didn't seem real," Klock said. "I was working with him the night before, so it was a complete shock. And it was almost like everything stopped momentarily. Ruffin's personality was larger than life, and he had such an impact in people's lives."

But, Klock said, the management teams quickly came together.

"All we wanted to do was just be together because that was our safety net, and we told stories," she said. "It was hard, it was like, 'OK, we're going to open tonight, because that what absolutely he would have wanted. Some people questioned why we did it, but he wouldn't have wanted us to be sad. He would have wanted us to keep going."

Klock doesn't remember how many customers came to the restaurant, only that they came. Many were the same faces in the photos on Ruffino's walls, and all wanted to be there as a way to somehow feel closer to the LSU football star-turned-restaurateur.

"The night after the funeral on the following week was great," she said. "People came in and told stories, and it felt great. It was very therapeutic for all of our employees and all of our customers that just adored him. It was just like a family."

Through it all, the three Ruffino's establishments never missed a beat. Rodrigue set up the system when Klock came on board a couple of years ago after co-owner Peter Sclafani left to open his own restaurants.

"Ruffin literally brought me on to run the operations and the business, the whole business," Klock said. "He was the personality. He was certainly involved in decisions, but over the last two-and-a-half years, we started building a different brand and putting in some systems that weren't there previously. We have great management teams that have been long-term and operate on the business side of things. I've wrapped myself around that. We kept going, which is great."

Those coming to the restaurants will dine in familiar surroundings and can order their menu favorites, including the Cedar Plank Catch, which combines fresh Gulf fish, pesto, tomatoes and balsamic syrup.

And, of course, the lasagna, a mix of fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheeses and Ruffino's red sauce. Klock describes the lasagna as a "yummy and cheesy staple."

"You can you get lasagna somewhere else, sure, but is it going to be as phenomenal as ours?" she asked. "I don't think so."

Some menu changes to include lighter fare, in the works before Rodrigue died, have been made.

"Our executive chef, Cliff Wright, has been working on those things," Klock said. "We've created a wonderful tasting panel of advisers that are either involved with us business-wise or very close friends of Ruffin's in the community. And we will carry that on. That was something he always wanted to do."

The three Ruffino's establishments employ 139 workers, including chef Darren Crawford in Baton Rouge and chef Estevan Evans in Lafayette.

Both restaurants are still operating at 50% capacity, and Klock said it will probably stay that way, because it works better for both customers and employees.

She added that Rodrigue was focusing on working with a charitable organization before he died.

"He wanted Ruffino's to really have their, I don't want to say their own charity, but something that they really focused on," Klock said "We played around with a few different things, but now we're talking about creating some kind of legacy program with LSU. We just haven't picked the charity yet or what it's going to, but community involvement was very important to him."

And Rodrigue sought to encourage community involvement through a book he never finished writing.

"I don't know if the book's going to come to fruition," Klock said. "I haven't spoken to the person who was helping him, but it was pretty far along. It was a book about creating remarkable experiences in life. It was his story, and, not just his story, but what he learned through the process."

The book also talks about celebrating life.