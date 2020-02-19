TESTED RECIPE
Strawberry Jam
Makes 4 half-pint jars. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 quart strawberry puree (4-5 pints whole berries)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 box pectin
3 cups sugar
1. Sterilize jars in a canner or heavy stock pot filled with boiling water.
2. Puree strawberries in a food processor. Do not drain.
3. Heat pureed berries, lemon juice and vanilla in a heavy Dutch oven over high heat.
4. Stir in pectin and heat until the mixture reaches a rolling boil. Stir in the sugar until melted. Return to a rolling boil. Boil hard one minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Skim off any foam that may have formed on the top of the strawberry mixture.
5. Pour into dry, hot jars and seal lids finger tight.
6. Process for 10 minutes in boiling water in a canner or stock pot.
TESTED RECIPE
Strawberry Cream Cheese icing
Makes 4-5 cups icing. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup strawberry puree (4 cups whole berries)
3 sticks unsalted butter, softened
3 (8-ounce packages) cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar
1. Puree strawberries in a food processor. Stain out almost all of the liquid with a sieve or cheesecloth.
2. In a large bowl, beat softened butter and cream cheese on medium speed until smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Mix in strawberry puree on low speed. Stir in vanilla.
4. Add powdered sugar one cup at a time until icing is a thick, spreadable consistency.
5. Spread on any cooled cake or cupcake and serve.
6. Store iced cakes and any leftover icing in the refrigerator.