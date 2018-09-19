A highlight of Baton Rouge's food scene is the number of high-quality Greek and Lebanese restaurants. There are several local chains with a number of locations, meaning that a gyro or chicken shawarma salad is never that far away.
One of the oldest of the Baton Rouge chains is Serop’s Café, which has grown from a single restaurant in 1979 to six locations dotted across the area. They’re split into two types of operations: the more formal but still casual Serop’s Café on Corporate Boulevard and the five Serop’s Express restaurants that offer quick meals from a cafeteria serving line. Some of those Serop’s Expresses even have drive through windows.
The Serop's Express location on Jefferson Highway, near Government Street, underwent a remodel and expansion in 2016. It’s a bright, clean space, with formica topped tables and purple-and-gold chairs. The restaurant is a no-frills affair — meals are served on Styrofoam plates with plastic utensils.
Along with the typical shawarma and gyro plates, Serop’s Express offers a make-your-own plate, where customers can choose from more than 30 different items, ranging from Greek and Lebanese staples, such as baba ghanouj and lentil soup, to Southern dishes, like smothered okra, buttered corn and macaroni and cheese.
I got the five-side plate for $8.95 and selected hummus, sautéed eggplant, falafel, spinach pie and vegetarian grape leaves. I also got a side tabbouleh salad. The servers quickly assembled my meal and handed it to me.
The meal was a little disappointing. The falafel were dry and needed a heavy dose of Grecian sauce. The spinach pie was overwhelmed by the thick layer of dough it was encased in. And the filling of the stuffed grape leaves was mushy.
Of the dishes that worked, the tabbouleh salad was probably the best. It was a mix of parsley and onions in a tangy dressing made with a big hit of lemon juice. The hummus, nice and creamy, was also good. Pro tip: spend 30 cents for a cup of chili sauce and amp up the dip with as much heat as you can take.
A few days later, I checked out Serop’s Café for lunch. The interior of the restaurant was a little dated, kind of a throwback to the 1990s with a large mural of the Mediterranean taking up a back wall. But the environment was quiet and casual.
Everything was a bit better at Serop’s Café than at the Express location. The Lebanese tea was stronger, with more lemon, and the pita bread that came with the meal was warm and toasted and seemed to be a higher quality.
The grape leaves were the biggest change: here, they were firm and tightly stuffed with rice and spicy meat.
For lunch, I went with the traditional combination plate of chicken shawarma and gyro, that came with a feta cheese salad, rice pilaf and hummus.
The feta cheese salad was quite good and topped with lots of creamy, salty cheese. Serop’s Café avoided the trap of drenching the salad in dressing, allowing the taste of the cheese, tomatoes and romaine lettuce to shine through.
The hummus was strong and a little more upscale than the Serops Express version. It was topped with olive oil and herbs and featured a lone chickpea. But the rice pilaf was bland.
While the chicken and gyro were tasty and well-seasoned, the meat was a little dry. Still, there was a lot more food than I could eat.
Overall, Serops Café is a solid place for Greek and Lebanese food, and Serop's Express is good to duck into for a quick meal.
Serop’s Café
Where: 7474 Corporate Blvd.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: (225) 201-8100; seropscafe.com
Pros: Good grape leaves, hummus and feta cheese salad; tasty meat
Cons: Meat was dry; décor caught in a time warp
Serop’s Express
Where: Five locations in the city
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, closed
Contact: seropsexpress.com
Pros: Good hummus and tabbouleh salad; quick and clean
Cons: Mushy grape leaves; dry falafel; you’re eating off of Styrofoam plates with disposable forks and spoons