Meaty portobello mushrooms, particularly when grilled, make an especially satisfying sandwich.
The flavor of the marinated mushroom plus the trimmings makes this recipe a winner.
First give the mushrooms a good cleaning. Remove and discard the stems. With a paper towel, gently rub off any dirt from the caps. With a small spoon, lightly scrape around the underside of the caps to remove the gills. This is optional since the gills are edible, but they tend to turn a dark, unappetizing hue. If the gills don’t bother you, leave them in.
The key to success is to enhance the flavor of the mushrooms with a marinade that plays up their earthy flavor.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sandwiches
Makes 4 sandwiches.
1 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
2 green onions, cut into 3-inch pieces
1 garlic clove, chopped
½ cup olive oil + 1 tablespoon
4 medium-sized portobello mushrooms (about 1 pound), stems removed
6 ounces sun-dried tomatoes in oil (about 1 cup)
6 ounces feta cheese
2 medium-sized garlic cloves, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
¼ cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves or 1 tablespoon dried basil
8 slices crusty white or multigrain bread
4 cups spinach leaves
1. Mix vinegar, mustard, basil, oregano, green onions and garlic in blender or food processor until smooth. With blender or processor running, gradually add oil. Place mushrooms in large resealable plastic bag. Add marinade, let mushrooms marinate at room temperature 30 minutes.
2. Drain mushrooms and grill on medium-high heat until mushrooms are soft and slightly charred, about 3 minutes per side.
3. Meanwhile, drain sun-dried tomatoes, reserving two tablespoons of the oil; coarsely chop tomatoes. In a food processor container, combine tomatoes, feta and garlic; pulse until coarsely chopped. Add reserved oil from sun-dried tomatoes, the remaining one tablespoon olive oil and the basil; pulse just until mixture is spreadable but a bit chunky.
4. To assemble sandwiches, spread tomato-feta mixture on bread slices, dividing evenly. Arrange spinach leaves and mushroom caps on four of the bread slices; top with remaining bread.