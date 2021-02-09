JED's Local Po'boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, is helping out local nonprofits with its "Po'boy of the Month."
For every "Po'boy of the Month" sold, $1 is donated to that month's charity. The restaurant also seeks to educate its social media followers and dine-in guests about how that organization is making an impact in the community.
Nonprofits have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, and the local eatery says this is their way of creating some momentum for them in the new year.
In February, the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will get the donation from every Fish & Chips Po'boy sold.
Valentine market
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is holding a Valentine Market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the restaurant, 2323 Acadian Thruway.
Stop by and shop with local vendors to find that little something special. Vendors scheduled include Bumble Lane, Caneland, Cake Face Soaping, Little Arrow Stones, Island Girl, Ken Milo, Kristen Binning Art and Arte di Kristen.
It's crawfish time!
Millennial Cube Park, 3817 Florida Blvd., is hosting an all-you-can-eat crawfish event at noon Feb. 13. Cost is $40, which can be paid at the gate.
For more information, visit millennialparkbr.com.
King cake burgers at Mason's
Mason’s Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, is offering a Mardi Gras burger made with fresh king cake buns from Les Amis Bake Shoppe.
For more information, call (225) 756-8815 or visit masonsgrill.com.
Brunch at Tin Roof
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 16224 Wyoming St., will host a Valentine's Day brunch at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 with food provided by Plant-Based Sweets & Eats by Lotus.
Reserve your spot by emailing plantbasedsweetsbylotus@gmail.com.
The brewery also will be releasing two draft-only Valentine's-themed beers on Feb. 11: Edible Arrangement Super-Fruity Blonde and Chocolate Orange Dark Ale.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Valentine's market
Cedar House Roasting Co., 5522 Jones Creek Road, is holding a Valentine's Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13.
There will be lots of vendors, along with delicious food and treats.