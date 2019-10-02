Winning doesn't just happen on the football field. Make these your go-to recipes when you entertain to watch the big game, and you are sure to score with your friends and family.
For party food to be a success, it must be easy to dig into while you and your guests keep your eyes on the game. These recipes have an exciting twist to their classic version but are still as delicious as ever.
All the elements of a favorite chicken Parmesan recipe come together in these quick 5-minute Chicken Parmesan Sliders from "Guy’s Guide to Eating Well" cookbook.
These sliders freeze exceptionally well, so get a jump on your party and make plenty ahead of time to pull out, thaw and broil when ready to serve.
Holly Clegg's Well Done: Recipes for Chicken Parmesan Sliders, Poblano Peppers with Crabmeat Stuffing, Chocolate Cola Cake
Ever had a poblano pepper popper stuffed with cheesy goodness? Why not take that tasty bite up a notch by adding delectable crabmeat to make these impressive Poblano Peppers with Crabmeat Stuffing.
Don’t be nervous — they are not too spicy. Poblano peppers are a milder chili pepper with a tough outer skin that doesn’t break down when cooking.
I couldn’t leave out dessert as I have a major sweet tooth, and your tailgate party wouldn’t be complete without it. This melt-in-your-mouth Chocolate Cola Cake is a longtime favorite because it makes a lot to feed a tailgate crowd.
The secret ingredient is Diet Coke. You will be amazed at how sweet and moist Diet Coke helps make this treat.
Terrific Tips:
- Keep a rotisserie chicken on hand for last-minute meal ideas, such as topping your favorite pizza with chicken, veggies and cheese, a hearty salad or for this Oven Baked No Stir Risotto (from my thehealthycookingblog.com).
- Fresh poblanos are about 4 to 5 inches long and about 2½ inches wide. Select rich green peppers without bruises, wrinkles or soft spots.
- Poblano peppers provide great health benefits in the capsaicin that give them their punch, which is also a potent immune boosting antioxidant.