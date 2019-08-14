TESTED RECIPE
Fresh Fig Bundt Cake
Makes 20 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Eating Well to Fight Arthritis" cookbook.
⅓ cup canola oil
1½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 egg white
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup coarsely chopped fresh figs, stems removed
½ cup chopped pecans
Glaze (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In mixing bowl, cream oil, sugar and vanilla. Add eggs and egg white, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
3. In small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and cinnamon. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture, alternating with buttermilk and ending with flour, beating after each addition.
4. Stir in figs and pecans. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, until top springs back when touched. Let cake cool 10 minutes, then invert onto serving plate. Pour glaze over hot cake.
Glaze
¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons light corn syrup
1 tablespoon butter
¼ cup buttermilk
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1. In small nonstick pot, combine all ingredients except vanilla and bring to boil 4 minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly. Add vanilla and pour over hot cake.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 194, calories from fat 32%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 21 g, sodium 11 mg, carbohydrates 30 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 20 g, protein 3 g. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 other carbohydrate, 1½ fat