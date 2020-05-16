Serve a big wedge of this crawfish pie with a big salad and fresh asparagus and — boom! — dinner is served.
This recipe from Corinne Cook is easy and delicious.
You could make your favorite double-crust pie pastry recipe, but refrigerated crusts work just fine.
Crawfish Pie
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe adapted by Corinne Cook.
2 unbaked pie crusts
½ stick butter
1 onion, chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
½ bell pepper, chopped
1 pound crawfish tails
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup cold water
1 small bunch green onions, chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
Salt, black pepper and red pepper
1. Place unbaked pie crust in bottom of 9-inch pie dish and set aside.
2. In large skillet, melt butter and add onion, celery and bell pepper. Sauté over medium heat until vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes.
3. Add crawfish and stir to mix. Dissolve cornstarch in water and stir into crawfish mixture until smooth to thicken filling.
4. Add green onions and parsley and season to taste. Pour filling into prepared pie plate. Top pie with second crust. Crimp both edges together. Cut three or four slits, with the tip of a sharp knife, in top crust.
5. Place in preheated 325 F oven for about 45-55 minutes or until crust browns and filling is bubbly.
Corinne Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Noble or by calling (225) 293-9770.