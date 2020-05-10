There's something about the combination of coconut and shrimp that is just so appealing, like you're sitting on a beach somewhere with a mai tie in hand.
Throw in a pineapple salsa, and we're down for the count.
Our friend, the late Holly Clegg, shared this recipe, and it's a real winner.
Coconut Shrimp with Pineapple Salsa
Makes 4–6 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
⅓ cup cornstarch
½ teaspoon cayenne or to taste
Salt to taste
3 egg whites
1¼ cups flaked coconut
1½ pounds medium peeled shrimp
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Coat baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In shallow bowl, combine cornstarch, cayenne and salt. In another bowl, beat egg whites until frothy, about 2 minutes. Place coconut on plate.
3. Coat shrimp with cornstarch mixture, dip into egg whites then roll in coconut. Place shrimp on prepared pan.
4. Bake 15 minutes, turn shrimp and continue baking another 5-10 minutes or until shrimp are done.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 192, protein 20 g, carbohydrate 15 g, fat 4 g, calories from fat 25%, saturated fat 4 g, dietary fiber 2 g, cholesterol 168 mg, sodium 265 mg. Diabetic exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 3 lean meat
PINEAPPLE SALSA
Makes 2 cups.
1½ cups finely chopped fresh pineapple
⅓ cup chopped red onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
⅓ cup pineapple preserves
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh jalapeño
1 tablespoon lime juice
Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 69, calories from fat 0%, fat 0 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 1 mg, carbohydrate 18 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 15 g, protein 0 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1 fruit