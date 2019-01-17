CounterSpace to open second location
CounterSpace, the made-from-scratch pastry and bakery shop inside of White Star Market, will open a second location early this year. The business is expanding to 3753 Perkins Road, in the spot formerly occupied by Lily's Restaurant and Grill.
The new location also will feature packaged lunches by MJ's Cafe, another White Star vendor, and will serve coffee from New Orleans' Mojo Coffee Roasters. The larger space will operate as CounterSpace's production center for the business's special orders and wholesale baking, according to a Business Report article.
An opening date has not yet been set. For more on CounterSpace, go to facebook.com/counterspacebr.
Restaurant review: Across White Star Market, CounterSpace's pastries and Rêve's coffee play well together
Eliza will help runners load up on carbs
In celebration of this weekend's Louisiana Marathon, Eliza Restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway, will offer runners a three-course prix fixe marathon menu on Friday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 19. "It's our take on 'carb-loading' without having to sacrifice the local experience," said co-owner Sally Davis.
The menu, for $25, features an arugula salad with roasted pecans, dried figs and goat cheese, a grilled shrimp and pasta bordelaise and banana pudding for dessert. "Of course, it's not just for runners and is open to everyone, but we like to do something special to welcome the out-of-town runners," Davis said.
Eliza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (225) 349-8895; elizabatonrouge.com.
White Oak dinner celebrates Mardi Gras history
In 1872, while on a goodwill ambassador tour of the United States, the Russian Grand Duke Alexis Romanoff (son of Emperor Alexander II) visited New Orleans as the guest of honor of the inaugural Rex parade. The King of Carnival krewe was founded for the civic good and to bring order, grandeur and visitors back to New Orleans in the wake of the Civil War.
During his stay, the Grand Duke dined at the St. Charles Hotel, and on Tuesday, chef and historian John Folse's White Oak Plantation will replicate that menu in a five-course Carnival dinner. The meal will include Crawfish Bisque Cardinale, Fillet de Sole Rex, Filet de Boeuf, The Queen's Salad and Chocolate Cake Romanoff. The meal will be paired with wines.
Tickets for the event are $99 and can be purchased by calling (225) 751-1882 or emailing events@jfolse.com.
Openings
City Pork Catering is now open at 2921 Government St., in the former location of Twine. Along with being the hub for City Pork's catering services, the new location also serves soups, salads, sandwiches and daily specials for dine-in or take-out. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. (225) 388-5900; facebook.com/cityporkcatering.