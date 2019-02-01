Uncle Earl’s Bar, a longtime Perkins Road watering hole, has been sold to a group of local investors that include the owners of Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, who plan on rebranding it as a destination for young professionals.
Jordan Piazza, who co-owns Phil’s with his brother Anthony, said the plan is to re-open the bar at 3753 Perkins by March 1. A grand opening celebration for the makeover will be March 16, in conjunction with the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Uncle Earl’s won’t offer food, but it will sell beer, wine, cocktails, Margaritas and daiquiris.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
“We felt like we needed a place where young professionals and couples can go and have a drink before or after a meal that was not at a college bar,” Jordan Piazza said.
The other investors in the property are Bryan and David Lanoix, brothers who own the Lanoix Insurance Agency, and Jordan Neldare, a new restaurant-opening specialist with Raising Cane’s.
Jordan Piazza said the opportunity to buy Uncle Earl’s presented itself at the end of last year. The bar is currently closed for remodeling; the only thing that will remain the same is the location and the name. The new Uncle Earl’s will have an updated patio, an indoor stage for live music on the weekend and a VIP section for private events.
“We want it to be a more refined neighborhood bar,” Piazza said. The plan is to capitalize on people who live in the neighborhoods nearby or go to eat at popular restaurants such as Juban's or Phil's, he said.
Ironically, Uncle Earl’s used to be located in the same Perkins Road shopping center that is home for Phil’s Oyster Bar. The bar re-opened at its current location in the mid-2000s.